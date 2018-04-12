Mountain Province Diamonds Provides Drill Results At its Gahcho Kué Mine

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSX:MPVD) announced full drilling results from the exploration program recently completed in the southwest corridor area of its Gahcho Kué mine site.

As quoted in the press release:

The ground gravity survey has been completed, spanning the southwest corridor area and stretching north to the Tuzo and Tesla pipes, and as noted previously has identified an exploration target in the corridor between the Tuzo and Tesla pipes. The exploration drill program in the southwest corridor, originally planned for 17 holes and subsequently increased to 18 holes, was based on a 50 metre by 50 metre spacing plan and was commenced in November 2017.

A total of 15 holes were designed to cross-cut the projected southwestward extension of kimberlite from the 5034 pipe that would likely be included in the Gahcho Kué mine plan. Another two holes were directed down-dip and along strike of the kimberlite body to define the internal geology and to maximize metres of drilled kimberlite for micro diamond sample collection. A final cross-cutting hole, designed to test the extension of the unit at a depth of 275 metres, did not intercept kimberlite.

Based on field core logging, the kimberlitic zone is comprised of two facies: a kimberlite unit, and a kimberlite granite breccia. See the appendices to the news release posted on the company’s website for drill plots and additional information regarding intercept composition. Analysis of the results of the drill program, including diamond sample assessment, is expected to be completed in mid 2018, with the goal of estimating a resource for the southwest corridor area for incorporation into the Gahcho Kué mine plan.

A follow-up drill program has recently commenced.