Mountain Province Begins Winter Exploration

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSX:MPVD,NASDAQ:MPVD) has commenced its winter exploration program at its Kennady North project. The Kennady North project is comprised of 67,164 hectares of prospective claims and leases that are directly adjacent to the Gahcho Kué Mine in the North West Territories.

The winter program will focus on drilltesting several combined indicator and geophysical targets located west and southwest of the Hearne kimberlite, which is part of the Gahcho Kué Mine. The drilling program plans for 2,000 meters of drilling to test the exploration targets. In the latter half of 2018, the company compiled all the in-house data acquired since the start of the Kennady North project into a user-friendly GIS format. Proprietary data relevant to the Kennady North Project was also acquired from GGL Resources Inc. through a lease and onetime cash payment. The combined database was then linked to a recently-completed glacial mapping and sampling program that incorporated a LIDAR survey of the project area. The resulting product was a glacial till ranking scheme that could be combined with geophysical data to generate target areas for follow-up sampling and drilling. Several of these target areas are the focus of exploration in 2019.

