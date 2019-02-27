Mountain Province Begins Winter Exploration
Mountain Province Diamonds (TSX:MPVD,NASDAQ:MPVD) has commenced its winter exploration program at its Kennady North project. The Kennady North project is comprised of 67,164 hectares of prospective claims and leases that are directly adjacent to the Gahcho Kué Mine in the North West Territories.
As quoted from the press release:
The winter program will focus on drilltesting several combined indicator and geophysical targets located west and southwest of the Hearne kimberlite, which is part of the Gahcho Kué Mine. The drilling program plans for 2,000 meters of drilling to test the exploration targets.
In the latter half of 2018, the company compiled all the in-house data acquired since the start of the Kennady North project into a user-friendly GIS format. Proprietary data relevant to the Kennady North Project was also acquired from GGL Resources Inc. through a lease and onetime cash payment. The combined database was then linked to a recently-completed glacial mapping and sampling program that incorporated a LIDAR survey of the project area. The resulting product was a glacial till ranking scheme that could be combined with geophysical data to generate target areas for follow-up sampling and drilling. Several of these target areas are the focus of exploration in 2019.
VP of exploration for Mountain Province Tom McCandless commented:
“In addition to the successful advancement of the Kelvin and Faraday Kimberlites, we are very pleased to have completed the compilation of all the regional exploration data into a consolidated database which will provide the basis for all future work on our wholly owned properties near the GK Mine. We have also augmented our database with new interpretations of the surficial geology in order to prioritize all historical, as well as newly acquired data.”
The company has also completed the caustic fusion recovery of microdiamonds from core recovered in drilling programs conducted on Faraday 2 in 2017 and 2018. The drilling programs extended the Faraday 2 kimberlite by over 150 metres to the northwest. Geologic modeling of this northwest extension has confirmed that lithologies identified in the upper portion of Faraday 2 are also present in the extension. Images of the Faraday 2 kimberlite that include the northwest extension are available on the Company website. The microdiamond results generated 10.4 carats of commercial-sized diamonds, and are summarized in the table below.