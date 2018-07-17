Merlin Recovers 32 Pink Diamonds

Australian based Merlin Diamonds is the sole owner of the Merlin diamond mine, which began production in 2013. According to the company Australia’s largest diamond ever recovered, a 104.73 carat stone, was discovered at Merlin.











Merlin Diamonds Limited (ASX:MED) has announced that 32 pink diamonds totalling 6.639 cts have been recovered from mining operations at the Merlin diamond mine in the Northern Territory.

As quoted from the press release:

The company is encouraged by the discovery of these pinks at Merlin and it is a good indicator that more significant discoveries will be made as mining in the five pits – Excalibur, Gwain, Ywain, Ector and Kaye – commences. Mining operations are expected to ramp up significantly this quarter as contractor Rusca Bros Services begins extracting fresh ore from the first pit. Further diamond discoveries will materialise. The company will provide shareholders with further updates shortly.

