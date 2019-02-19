Lucara Unearths 223-carat White Diamond in Botswana

The company plans to include the new discovery alongside other impressive diamonds at an upcoming sale.









Canadian diamond company Lucara Diamond (TSX:LUC) reports it discovered a 223-carat white gem diamond from the company’s Karowe mine, in Botswana.

As quoted from the press release:

This diamond will be shown alongside the 240 carat and 127 carat, top white gem diamonds reported earlier this year together with other exceptional single diamonds recently recovered from Karowe, at Lucara’s upcoming diamond tender closing on March 7, 2019. Eira Thomas, Lucara’s CEO commented: “2019 is off to a great start, with several, high quality diamonds in excess of 100 carats having been recovered by mid February, a testament to the strong, stable operating environment that has prevailed at Karowe since late 2018. The 127 carat, 240 carat and 223 carat gems will be made available for sale alongside other exceptional, single diamonds at our first diamond tender of the year, closing on March 7, 2019.”

