Lucara Provides Operating Outlook for 2018

• November 30, 2017
Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSX:LUC)(BOTSWANA:LUC)(NASDAQ OMX Stockholm:LUC) (“Lucara” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide operating guidance for 2018 (all dollar amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise stated).

As quoted in the press release:

William Lamb, President and Chief Executive Officer commented “The Company isforecasting to mine robust volumes from the high value south lobe and continuing waste mining to complete the push back at the Karowe mine to fully access south lobe ore. In 2018, we continue to advance our internal growth projects including the pre-feasibility study for an underground mine at Karowe as well as our exploration portfolio. Following the successful completion of the MDR and sub-middles projects as well as the expected completion of the cut 2 waste push back in early 2019, operating and capital costs are forecast to be significantly reduced going forward contributing to free cash flow in future periods”.

