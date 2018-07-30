Lucapa Discovers Another Special Diamond in Lesotho

Lucapa’s flagship asset is the Lulo Diamond Project in Angola, which is a prolific producer of large and premium-value alluvial diamonds.











Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX: LOM) and the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho have announced the recovery of another Special (individual diamonds of 10.8 carats or more) from the ongoing bulk sampling program at the Mothae diamond mine in Lesotho.

Lucapa’s flagship asset is the Lulo Diamond Project in Angola, which is a prolific producer of large and premium-value alluvial diamonds. Lulo has produced 11 +100ct diamonds to date and is the highest US$ per carat alluvial diamond production in the world.

As quoted from the press release:

The 11.88 carat diamond was recently recovered from the North zone and is the first special recovered from that section of the Mothae kimberlite pipe from current bulk sampling. Significantly, the latest recovery at Mothae means all three zones sampled have produced specials – an 89 carat was the largest special recovered from the South-East zone and a 25 carat was also recovered from the neck zone. The Mothae kimberlite pipe is a high-quality diamond resource located within 5km of Letšeng, the highest US$ per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world. “To have already recovered special sized diamonds from early sampling tonnages in all three of these areas gives us great confidence we can achieve this goal. It also adds to our excitement as we advance construction of our new 150 tph plant, which remains on track for commercial diamond production later this year to complement the high-value production from our Lulo mine in Angola,” said Lucapa’s managing director Stephen Wetherall.

Click here to read the full press release