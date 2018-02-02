Gem Diamonds Releases Q4 2017 Trading Update

The recovery of the 910 carat diamond is a landmark for all of Gem Diamonds’ stakeholders, including our employees, shareholders and the Government of Lesotho, our partner in the Letšeng mine. It is also encouraging to see that the improvement in the recovery of greater than 100 carat diamonds is continuing into 2018, with five greater than 100 carat diamonds recovered in the first month of 2018. This is largely attributable to the ongoing technical improvements made at the Letšeng mine.

It is also pleasing to see carats sold during the Period up by 21% over the previous period. The market for Letšeng’s high-quality diamonds remained robust over the Period, achieving an average price of US$ 2 217 per carat, up 19% from the previous quarter. Significant progress has also been made on the business efficiency and optimisation programme. Further details will be released in the Full Year 2017 results on 14 March 2018.