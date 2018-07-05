Arctic Star Unearths 758 Diamonds at Timantti

Arctic Star is diamond exploration and production company is currently focused on its 100 percent stake in the Timantti diamond project.











Arctic Star Exploration (TSXV:ADD,FWB:82A1,OTCQB:ASDZF) has released the second set of results from drilling at the White Wolf kimberlite occurrence at its wholly owned Timantti diamond project near Kuusamo, Finland.

Arctic Star is diamond exploration and production company is currently focused on its 100 percent stake in the Timantti diamond project.

As quoted from the press release:

The results are from caustic fusion method on a composite 262.33kg of split HQ drill core from Spring 2018 drilling at the Project. Complete results from the White Wolf kimberlite are reported below and include the past caustic fusion diamond results (“Previous”) and the results just received (“New”), for a combined total of 1,032 diamonds from 409.3kg of White Wolf kimberlite. Arctic Star completed initial exploration and delineation drilling at the Project in Spring 2018. Exploration located four separate kimberlite occurrences including the White Wolf, Black Wolf, Grey Wolf and Vasa Dyke Swarm. Results from the White Wolf kimberlite will now form the basis of the interpretation process. This work is based on the size distribution of the diamond results for the purpose of providing an estimate of overall grade as well as guidance for size of bulk sample, should a decision to proceed with bulk sampling be made. “We are very encouraged by the diamond results from White Wolf kimberlite, we await the diamond results from Black Wolf, and Grey Wolf, expected prior to the end of this month. With all the results in hand we can plan the next stage for these kimberlites. However, our focus will be more on finding more, we expect we are in a larger kimberlite field based on diamond indicators in the till in the area with at least several separate sources. It would make more sense to explore, find and do similar caustic fusion analysis to make an inventory of kimberlites that need bulk sampling, prior to doing this exercise on the Wolves,” said Buddy Doyle, VP of exploration.

