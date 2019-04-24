ALROSA Recovers 118 Carat Diamond

Russian diamond miner ALROSA (MCX:ALRS) has recovered a large gem-quality diamond at its ‘International’ mine.

As quoted from the press release:

The crystal weighing 118.91 carats was mined on April 16th. This is the largest gem-quality diamonds found at the ‘International’ pipe over the past two years.

The extracted rough diamond – with a light yellow overblown, has salient edges, one of them with cleavage, and small inclusions in the central zone.

“This crystal is unique as it has a large clean area despite the inclusions in the center – this makes it a gem-quality diamond. Well-known hallmarks of the diamonds from the “International” kimberlite pipe are regular shapes and purity. That is exactly the pipe that most often brings ALROSA regular shape octahedrons with smooth edges,” explained Evgeny Agureev, Member of the Management Board, Director of the United Selling Organization at ALROSA.

The diamond was mined right on the eve of the launch of Zarya – a new deposit of ALROSA at Aykhal Mining and Processing Plant. The company considers assigning the name “Zarya” to the new extracted crystal in honor of the launch event.

The mined crystal is one of the largest gem-quality diamonds extracted from the ground at the mine ‘International’ in recent years. Earlier, a similar large gem-quality diamond (109.61 carats) was mined here in summer of 2017.