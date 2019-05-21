Delrey Metals Talks Vanadium in Interview with Capital Ideas Media

Delrey Metals Corp. (CSE:DLRY,FWB:1OZ,OTC:DLRYF) Founder, President and CEO Morgan Good discussed the company’s geophysical work on its properties in British Columbia with Captial Ideas Media, as well as the vanadium story and what’s next for the company.









Delrey Metals Corp. (CSE:DLRY,FWB:1OZ,OTC:DLRYF) Founder, President and CEO Morgan Good discussed the company’s geophysical work on its properties in British Columbia with Captial Ideas Media, as well as the vanadium story and what’s next for the company. Before the interview, Capital Ideas Media host Mark Bunting provided an overview of the vanadium market. The market has been seeing growth in the wake of the green energy revolution; however, the mineral is primarily used in the production of steel. Vanadium is the main component in the vanadium redox flow batteries, which are known to hold vast amounts of energy and long life cycles.

Delrey Metals has four early-stage vanadium projects in British Columbia: Star, Porcher, Blackie and Peneece. Each property is located near major shipping routes and ports, which will aid the company in delivering finished products to foreign markets and end users. Delrey Metals recently completed airborne geophysical surveying at its British Columbian properties. According to Good, each property already possessed good vanadium grades, and the geophysical survey confirmed that. Moving forward, Delrey Metals will be drill testing the targets identified during the study.

Good also touched on the company’s acquisition of the Four Corners vanadium-iron-titanium project in Newfoundland and Labrador. Delrey Metals intends to develop a NI 43-101 compliant resource for the property by the end of 2019. Good stated that Delrey Metals does not want to produce any vanadium and will be looking to partner with a major if they reach that stage of development.

“We believe that the Newfoundland property, its historical work and the deposit that is there is merely five to 10 times the size it could be,” said Good.

