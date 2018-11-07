Consolidated Zinc Releases October Plomosas Production Report

The company said that stope production was restricted due to maintenance issues causing limitations on decline haulage and transfer of the ore from stopes to the loading pocket.









Consolidated Zinc (ASX:CZL) has released its October 2018 Plomosas mine production report, detailing how over the month equiptment availability was below expectation.

As quoted in the press release:

Equipment availability and utilization were below expectations as the contractor established support services and systems at Plomosas. Stope production was restricted due to maintenance issues causing limitations on decline haulage and transfer of the ore from stopes to the loading pocket. The decline bypass advanced 48m during the month and is now 70-percent complete. The bypass is expected to be completed during November. This will remove the bottleneck for the transport of ore to surface, allowing for increased ore haulage with larger, faster trucks that are being mobilized to site.

