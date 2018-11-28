Adriatic: Southern Extension to High-Grade Mineralization at Rupice

The company CEO said this will be a second focus area for Adriatic to expand the known areas of mineralization at Rupice.









Adriatic Metals (ASX:ADT) has announced that it has received assay results for several drill holes from its Rupice deposit in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

As highlighted in the press release:

BR-25-18 shows the high-grade plunge mineralization to the south, returning; 46m at 12.7 percent zinc, 9.6 percent lead, 309 grams per tonne (g/t) silver, 4.1 g/t gold, 40 percent barium sulfate and 1.0 percent copper from 218m, including: 22m at 22.6 percent zinc, 16.0 percent lead, 286 g/t silver, 5.6 g/t gold, 37 percent barium sulfate and 1.4 percent copper from 230m.

Holes currently being drilled in proximity to BR-25-18 suggest further extensions to south east of current area of mineralization.

Drilling continues with 4 rigs in operation

Adriatic CEO, Geraint Harris said:

“BR-25-18 is an exciting hole because it has potential for extending the plunge mineralization back to the south and into an area where there was no previous drilling. In addition to the Northern plunge, this will be a second focus area for Adriatic to expand the known areas of mineralization at Rupice.”

Click here to read the full Adriatic Metals (ASX:ADT) press release.