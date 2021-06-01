Assays at King Snake Confirm Strike Extension

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that further assay results have been received from drilling at its King Snake Massive Sulfide Vein (MSV) prospect (refer Table 1, Table 2 & Appendix 1). The continuous series of drill holes reported here returned the following significant intercepts: King Snake is a high … Continued









Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that further assay results have been received from drilling at its King Snake Massive Sulfide Vein (MSV) prospect (refer Table 1, Table 2 & Appendix 1).

The continuous series of drill holes reported here returned the following significant intercepts:

King Snake is a high priority MSV target at the Company’s flagship Ta Khoa Nickel – Copper – PGE project in Northern Vietnam, and resource extension drilling continues to deliver excellent results (also refer ASX announcements 11 March 2021 & 13 May 2021). Highlights from the ongoing exploration program at King Snake include: \

• New intersections KS21-11 and KS21-12 together with historic drill results have defined a strike length of ~900m at King Snake which includes MSV, semi-massive sulfide vein (SMSV) and disseminated sulfides (DSS) (refer Figures 2 & 4).

• Recent step-out drilling has extended mineralisation down plunge west of historic drilling. Blackstone has mobilised its in-house geophysics crew at King Snake to perform Downhole Electro-magnetic (DHEM) surveys.

• DHEM surveys will inform infill drilling at the King Snake prospect as well as potentially identifying new sulfide targets at depth.

Click here for the full press release.