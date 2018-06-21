Fortescue’s Relocatable Conveyor Begins Operation

Fortescue Metals has announced a key productivity initiative – a relocatable conveyor has begun operations at the Cloudbreak mine in the Pilbara.











Fortescue Metals (ASX:FMG) has announced a key productivity initiative – a relocatable conveyor has begun operations at the Cloudbreak iron ore mine in the Pilbara.

The five kilometre conveyor includes a semi-mobile primary crushing station and feeds directly into the Cloudbreak ore processing facility. The relocatable conveyor and semi-mobile crushing facilities can be positioned approximate to pits and relocated once mined. According to the company the conveyor will reduce haulage costs.

CEO of Fortescue, Elizabeth Gaines said:

“The long and shallow nature of the ore body at the Chichester Hub presents unique challenges and opportunities. Since Fortescue first began operation with strip miners, the team has consistently brought new ideas and solutions to deliver the most from our ore bodies. In partnership with RCR Tomlinson, we have been able to adapt the relocatable conveyor technology frequently used in underground mining operations, allowing our team to respond to the requirements of the mine plan with greater flexibility. Together with the rollout of autonomous haulage technology (AHS) across the Chichester Hub, this innovative conveyor system will contribute to further productivity and efficiency improvements and maintain our cost leadership position.”

Click here to view the full Fortescue Metals (ASX:FMG) press release.