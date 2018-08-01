VerdeAgriTech promotes sustainable and profitable agriculture through the development of its Cerrado Verde Project. The Cerrado Verde is home to a potassium-rich deposit.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Verde Successfully Starts Processing Plant



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Verde Successfully Starts Processing PlantURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/agriculture-investing/potash-investing/verde-successfully-starts-processing-plant/ Send Cancel

Verde AgriTech Plc (TSX:NPK,OTCQB:AMHPF) has announced that it has commissioned and started up its processing plant in Brazil.

VerdeAgriTech promotes sustainable and profitable agriculture through the development of its Cerrado Verde Project. The Cerrado Verde is home to a potassium-rich deposit.

As quoted from the press release:

The construction of Verde’s processing plant, in the municipality of São Gotardo, Minas Gerais, was on budget and on schedule. The production capacity of the plant is 45 tons per hour of Super Greensand®. It is operated by a crew of 10 professionals on an 8-hour shift that can be expanded as demand picks up. The current design of the plant allows it to operate in dry conditions only, during the dry season from April to October. The period of production coincides with the period of heightened demand for Verde’s production. The cost of the production facility was initially budgeted at US$500 thousand. However, the total investment reached US$600 thousand because the company advanced part of the ground work necessary for an expansion to reach the 600 thousand tons per annum capacity projected for Phase 1 in the pre-feasibility study.

Click here to read the full announcement