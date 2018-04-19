Vatic Ventures Corp. Announces $1.2 million Private Placement Financing

Vatic Ventures Corp. (the “Company” or “Vatic”) (TSXV:VCV, Frankfurt:V8V2, OTC:VTTCF) announces that, subject to regulatory approvals, it will conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 18,461,538 units (“Units”) at a price of six and a half cents per Unit ($0.065) to raise proceeds of up to $1.2 million. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (“Unit Warrant”) with each Unit Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.13 per share for 24 months from closing. The funds from the financing will be used to conduct further development on its potash licenses in Thailand held by its subsidiary Saksrithai Development Co. and for working capital purposes. Finder’s fees on the financing may be paid in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. The pricing for the financing is to take effect prior to the previously announced 3:1 share consolidation (see news release dated April 13, 2018) and all securities to be issued under this private placement will be subject to a four-month resale restriction. Finder’s fees on the financing may be payable in accordance with regulatory policies.

About Saksrithai Development Co. Ltd: Saksrithai Development Co. Ltd. (Saksrithai) is a private Thai company which is the holder of two contiguous Special Prospecting Licences (SPLs) for potash exploration, issued in 2015.

The licenses encompass an area of 32 km2 in Nakhon Ratchasima province, northeast Thailand and are adjacent to the Thai Kali Company’s Dan Khun Thot potash mine which is currently under construction. Asean Potash Chaiyaphum Plc’s Bamnet Narong mine, also under construction, is located some 40 km from the Saksrithai project.

The Company holds an 80% shareholding in Saksrithai and Dr. Gerry Wright acts as Saksrithai’s Managing Director.

Vatic Ventures Corp (www.vaticventures.com) is a junior exploration company exploring and developing potash licenses in Thailand.

