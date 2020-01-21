Agrimin Updates Potash Resource by 470 percent

Agriculture company Agrimin (ASX:AMN) has updated the mineral resource estimate for the Mackay potash project in Western Australia.

As quoted from the press release:

Mark Savich, CEO of Agrimin said: “We are delighted to announce a very significant upgrade to the Mineral Resource for the Mackay potash Project. This is the culmination of several years of data collection and extensive hydrogeological modelling, which we believe to represent an industry leading level of rigour in de-risking the project. Importantly, the outcomes exceed the parameters used in the 2018 pre-feasibility study.”

“Lake Mackay is a world-class SOP project and we look forward to providing regular updates as we finalise the definitive feasibilty study over the coming months.”