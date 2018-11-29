Paraguay AG Invest Provides Corporate Update

Paraguay AG Invest has shared a corporate update with its investors which covers the company’s conference attendance and an overview of the orange market in Paraguay.









Paraguay AG Invest has shared a corporate update with its investors, which covers the company’s conference attendance and an overview of the orange market in Paraguay.

Paraguay AG Invest is a company focused on offering agriculture investment opportunities for investors. They are currently invested in an operation in Paraguay, which is part of the global orange market. The market, according to IndexBox’s ‘World – Oranges – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights’ report, saw consumption reach 75 million tonnes in 2017, up two percent from the year before. Between 2007 and 2017, the global consumption volume of oranges has been increasing at an annual average rate of 1.2 percent.

The company currently serves the Paraguayan market, which has a high local demand requiring 80 percent of oranges to be imported. By having a controlling stake in the fourth largest local distributor, Paraguay AG Invest has direct access to the country’s market.

Paraguay, as a country, has seen tremendous economic growth. Recent elections have also positioned the nation to be a business-friendly environment.

Paraguay AG Invest recently attended the New Orleans Investor Conference, where they took the opportunity to discuss their agriculture programs with potential investors looking for alternative investments. At the conference, they were also featured by Russ Grey and Robert Helms from “The Real Estate Guys Radio Show.”

