Valens GroWorks CEO Interviewed on Midas Letter Live

July 18th, 2018

Valens GroWorks Corp (CSE:VGW) CEO Tyler Robson was interviewed on Midas Letter Live, where he discussed Bill C-45 and the current state of recreational cannabis legalization in Canada.

Valens GroWorks Corp (CSE:VGW) CEO Tyler Robson was interviewed on Midas Letter Live, where he discussed Bill C-45 and the current state of recreational cannabis legalization in Canada. The interview highlights the significance of such an event on the cannabis industry, and how the company is already prepared to manage the upcoming changes. This will primarily be managed through new recreational branding, as well as personnel added to the management team who will aid in “new recreational strategies as well as future international plans.”

Robson is quoted as stating,

I think we have a fundamentally sound team that will be very, very successful moving forward. Even just bringing in core values of what we are as a company and then spreading that nationally with our expansion planned for the near future.

