Nuuvera Snags Italian Cannabis License

Nuuvera (TSXV:NUU) announced it managed to obtain one of the seven available licenses to import medical cannabis into Italy. The company will also sell the product to the pharmacies there.

As quoted in the press release:

The license was acquired through the purchase of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the Genoa based FL-Group, making Nuuvera the first Canadian cannabis company to hold a license to serve the Italian market. This announcement follows the recent decision by the Italian National Health System to reimburse medical cannabis prescription costs, and ongoing legislative initiatives to make medical cannabis widely accessible to patients in Italy. “There are very few licensees because of the rigorous licensing system in Italy, and Nuuvera is prepared to meet the high Italian standards and serve the growing Italian market,” Lorne Abony, CEO of Nuuvera said.

