Nuuvera Closes Acquisition of FL-Group
Nuuvera (TSXV:NUU) announced it closed the transaction to acquire FL-Group, Genoa-based company.
As quoted in the press release:
The acquisition, originally announced on January 18, 2018, makes Nuuvera the first Canadian cannabis company to hold a license to serve the Italian market.
This strategic international acquisition follows the recent decision by the Italian National Health System to reimburse medical cannabis prescription costs, and reinforces Nuuvera as one of the foremost global cannabis companies, with a footprint in Germany, Italy, Spain, Israel, and Malta.
Lorne Abony, CEO of Nuuvera, said that Nuuvera is thrilled to finalize the agreement with FL-Group, and to be the first international cannabis company to be licensed to serve Italian customers.