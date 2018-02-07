Company News

Naturally Splendid Featured on Investmentpitch.com

• February 7, 2018
Naturally Splendid (TSXV:NSP) was featured on Investmentpitch.com around it’s latest news regarding the company’s application to become a Licensed Dealer of cannabis extracts under Canadian regulations. The company has engaged Cannabis Compliance Inc., which has more than 10 years’ experience providing risk mitigation, due diligence and regulatory compliance to commercial cannabis producers and resellers worldwide, to prepare the submission on behalf of the company.

Becoming a Licensed Dealer would allow Naturally Splendid to expand Canadian operations and revenue streams to include CBD as well as other cannabinoids.

The Company CEO was quoted saying “Retaining Cannabis Compliance to prepare and submit our Dealer License application is a significant move strategically for the Company. A Dealer’s License allows Naturally Splendid to continue to evolve our business, and to execute our strategic plan in preparation for the upcoming amendments to the Canadian MMJ and Industrial hemp regulations anticipated in the summer of 2018.”

Watch the full video, here
