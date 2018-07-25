Cannabis

Investing News

MYM Nutraceuticals Featured on Site Selection Magazine

- July 25th, 2018

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:MYM) was recently featured in an article by Site Selection Magazine.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:MYM) was recently featured in an article by Site Selection Magazine. The article discussed the recent passage of Act C-45 by Canada’s Parliament and highlighted how Canadian cannabis companies will create new employment opportunities, predominately through greenhouses and dispensaries.

As quoted in the article,

Before the ink was dry on the new law, on June 19, MYM Nutraceuticals broke ground in Weedon for the C$200-million, 1.5-million-sq.-ft. CannaCentre complex that will house 15 medical cannabis greenhouses, a museum, auditorium, learning centrer, restaurant, bookstore, hotel, and cannabis research and innovation center, and create 400 jobs. A Deloitte study commissioned by MYM says the project will generate over $30 million annually for local and provincial governments from a 329-acre site formerly known as the Boisvert gravel pit, which MYM purchased for C$660,000.

“The Weedon Project is one of the largest private investment and economic development initiatives to materialize in the Eastern Townships in decades,” said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM.

Click here to read the full article.

Click here to connect with MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:MYM) for an Investor Presentation.

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *