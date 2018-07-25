MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:MYM) was recently featured in an article by Site Selection Magazine.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

MYM Nutraceuticals Featured on Site Selection Magazine



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:MYM Nutraceuticals Featured on Site Selection MagazineURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/agriculture-investing/cannabis-investing/mym-nutraceuticals-featured-on-site-selection-magazine/ Send Cancel

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:MYM) was recently featured in an article by Site Selection Magazine. The article discussed the recent passage of Act C-45 by Canada’s Parliament and highlighted how Canadian cannabis companies will create new employment opportunities, predominately through greenhouses and dispensaries.

As quoted in the article,

Before the ink was dry on the new law, on June 19, MYM Nutraceuticals broke ground in Weedon for the C$200-million, 1.5-million-sq.-ft. CannaCentre complex that will house 15 medical cannabis greenhouses, a museum, auditorium, learning centrer, restaurant, bookstore, hotel, and cannabis research and innovation center, and create 400 jobs. A Deloitte study commissioned by MYM says the project will generate over $30 million annually for local and provincial governments from a 329-acre site formerly known as the Boisvert gravel pit, which MYM purchased for C$660,000. “The Weedon Project is one of the largest private investment and economic development initiatives to materialize in the Eastern Townships in decades,” said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM.

Click here to read the full article.

Click here to connect with MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:MYM) for an Investor Presentation.