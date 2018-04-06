Marapharm Ventures Provides Update on California Dispensary

Marapharm Ventures (CSE:MDM; OTCQX:MRPHF) gave shareholders an update on the continued sales development of its dispensary in California.

As quoted in the press release:

The dispensary continues to increase sales since acquisition with weekly and monthly promotions. Furthermore, the implementation of a live inventory system has ensured accurate information is relayed in “real-time” to our existing patrons and the 3.5 million visitors to the popular Coachella Valley area. The Company has been using unique promotions that have been extremely successful during the past six weeks of ownership. For example, the dispensary has partnered with adjacent retailers to perform cross promotions which have been well received by the community patrons and appreciated by the partner retailers. Two of our partner retailer promotions resulted in a 118 [percent] daily sales increase when compared to our daily average sales. However, the true strength of the dispensary is our staff.

