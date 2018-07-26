Koios Introduces First Flavour In New Line Of Reformulated Drinks

Koios Beverage (CSE:KBEV, OTC:SNOVF) (the “Company” or “Koios”), is pleased to announce that the first flavour of its new and improved line of functional cognitive enhancing beverages, Pear Guava, is now available for purchase.

Customers in both Canada and the United States can order the drink online from the company’s website https://www.mentaltitan.com/product/pear-guava/ It is also available for purchase through Koios’s large distribution network, which includes retailers such as SportLife Distribution, Max Muscle, and soon-to-be available through Amazon online.

The new formula enhances Koios’s proprietary blend of nootropics by adding super foods such as Lion’s Mane Mushroom, a powerful ingredient recognized for enhancing brain function, which Whole Foods recently listed as a trending ingredient in its annual functional ingredients guide.

“We have created the first drink of its kind,” says CEO Chris Miller, who founded the company in part because of his own personal experience with a mental-health disorder, ADHD. The Global Brain Health market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 20 per cent to $11.6 billion by 2024, and we are excited to be innovating in the space and creating products that consumers are looking for.

“This product has taken more than four years of trial and error to ensure efficacy, and to perfect the flavour,” Miller added. “Combining those two elements is incredibly difficult and we are confident with this new line that we have delivered a product that not only tastes great, but that has incredible health benefits to the end user.”

Pear Guava is the first of the new flavours to be rolled out. It will soon be joined by Peach Mango, Blood Orange, Apricot Vanilla and Berry Genius. That will bring the product choice to five brain-healthy beverages now in production. Consumers may also purchase Koios powder that packs three times the active ingredients of the drinks per serving. The enhanced ingredients and nootropics include L-Theanine, an amino acid that has calming effects on the brain. The only caffeine used in the formula is organic, derived from Green Tea.

Koios has worked with the best food scientists in the U.S. to develop its proprietary drink formula, shown to stimulate short-term cognitive function as well as build stronger memory function over the long term. Koios uses an emulsified MCT oil as part of its proprietary blend. For that reason, the MCT oil in Koios products is better absorbed by the body. The MCT oil, instead of being metabolized through the digestion process like other fats, is taken straight to the liver where it acts in a way very similar to carbohydrates, providing instant and well sustained energy.

Koios, which began trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange at the end of April, is a leader in the exploding functional beverage market. This industry is exploding thanks to a new generation of health-conscious consumers who are demanding healthy and nutritious beverage choices in response to North America’s growing obesity epidemic.

Watch a video production of the beverage here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ZW07iX5S3c&feature=youtu.be

The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Koios, Inc., is an emerging functional beverage company which has a large and growing distribution network of retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, SportLife Distribution, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Together these distributors represent more than 80,000 brick-and-mortar locations across the United States – from sports nutrition stores to large natural grocery chains including Whole Foods and Sunflower markets. Through its partnership with Wishing-U-Well, Koios also enjoys a large presence online, including being an Amazon choice product.

Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products can enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios recently launched a wholly owned subsidiary, Cannavated Beverages Co. to develop a line of cannabis infused, brain-healthy drinks for the legal marijuana market.

Koios is one of the only drinks in the world to infuse its products with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.mentaltitan.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the timing for resumption of trading for the Company’s stock. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Koios has not conducted any scientific studies on the effects of Koios’s products which have been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking Koios’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of Koios’s products on an individual’s health and wellbeing.

For further information: Paula Arab, Media and Investor Relations Strategist, paula.arab@koiosbeveragecorp.com, 403-889-9128