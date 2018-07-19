Khiron Life Sciences Featured on Midas Letter

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) President Chris Naprawa was recently interviewed on Midas Letter. Naprawa talked about the President of Mexico joining the Khiron team and the future of the company.











Ben from Midas Letter asked Naprawa a range of questions about high level personnel acquisition by the company, the scale of opportunity present in the medical cannabis industry and their current operations etc.

The company wants to become a market leader in Latin America and their long-term goal is to get a million patients. He also talked about why high level personnel including the former President of Mexico have joined the company and mentioned that it is because they see the potential and the opportunity in the company.

“There is a reason why we don’t grow bananas and coffee and warehouses in Mississauga, it doesn’t make any sense. In Columbia you have 12 hours of daylight, 12 hours of night time and perfect temperature 365 days a year. It’s perfect for cultivation” – Naprawa commented on why Columbia is the ideal location for cannabis cultivation.

Click here to watch the complete interview.

Click here to connect with Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) for an Investor Presentation.