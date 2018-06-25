Khiron Appoints Internationally Recognized Medical Cannabis Specialist Dr. Maria Fernanda Arboleda as Medical Director

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV:KHRN), a Canadian integrated medical cannabis company with its core operations in Colombia, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Maria Fernanda Arboleda as Medical Director.

Dr. Arboleda was most recently a Supportive Cancer Care and Medical Cannabis Post-Doctoral Research Fellow in the Oncology Department, Supportive and Palliative Care Division at McGill University in Montreal. Anesthesiologist, Pain and Palliative Care Physician of the ‘Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México’ (UNAM), Dr. Arboleda will help oversee Khiron’s medical cannabis product development program and help shape the company’s educational and training strategy for health care practitioners.

“Dr. Arboleda’s international professional experience and knowledge in Pain Management and Palliative Care will be fundamental to Khiron’s mission to educate doctors and their patients around the potential to improve their quality-of-life through the use of cannabis-derived medicinal products,” says Alvaro Torres, President and CEO of Khiron.

“Having been focused and committed on researching the potential of medical cannabis for improving health-related quality of life in advanced cancer patients with uncontrolled pain, I am very excited about the opportunity to be part of the Khiron team and working to expand the application of medical cannabis for patients who are suffering from a much broader range of pain and medical ailments,” stated Dr. Arboleda.

In her new role with Khiron, Colombian-born Dr. Arboleda will work closely with the scientific and medical communities to test and validate the Company’s medical cannabis product formulations and will continue to research opportunities to expand the development and distribution of Khiron’s products through physician networks in Colombia, Mexico and other Latin American countries, as Khiron executes on its strategic growth plans.

Khiron actively supports international scientific research studies on medical cannabis and has developed an advanced e-learning platform to provide doctors with crucial medical cannabis product safety and compliance information.

Consistent with this approach, Khiron is continuing to develop strong commercial relationships with numerous medical associations in Colombia and across Latin America by providing the most up to date international medical information about the benefits and applications of medical cannabis.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a Canadian integrated medical cannabis company with its core operations in Colombia, and is fully licenced in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. Khiron combines leading international scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, and branded product market entrance experience to address the unmet medical needs in a market of over 620 million people in Latin America.

Further information on Khiron Life Sciences can be found at www.khiron.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “continue”, “estimate”, “forecasts” and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron’s control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron’s Filing Statement which is available on Khiron’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information: Darren Collins, Chief Financial Officer, T: +1 (705) 527-3564, E: dcollins@khiron.ca

