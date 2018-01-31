Isodiol International Inc. Brand Ambassador and Spokesman Marvin Washington Making Headways on CTE Discussion at Superbowl LII

Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global Bioactive Phytoceutical innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and wellness products, announces that Marvin Washington, brand ambassador and spokesman for ISO-Sport, has been speaking on multiple platforms to discuss and raise awareness surrounding the neurological disorder, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) at Super Bowl LII media week.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Mr. Washington stated, “The NFLPA has been very encouraging on this matter (medical marijuana treatment). When I first started talking to them it was if, now it is a matter of when. I think the cylinder is going to be 2020, when the NFL and NFLPA must redo the Collective Bargaining Agreement.”

(To view the complete interview, please visit https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/video/tiki-and-tierney-marvin-washington-talks-concussions/).

In another interview with You Make The Call, Mr. Washington added, “The NFL is doing a lot of things as far as safety rules, but there is no helmet that is going to stop a concussion. Everybody is trying to do something on the diagnostic side and I am trying to do something on the treatment side. I was introduced to CBD and if you look at the world of CBD, Isodiol has the best pure CBD there is. So now we are in dialogue to make it a priority for players. It is a matter of when.”

(To view the complete interview, please visit https://omny.fm/shows/you-make-the-call/marvin-washington-01-30-18).

In discussion with Power 96.5 WNY, Washington stated, “There is a natural alternative that can cure the CTE issue the NFL is having. The government has patent that says CBD acts as an antioxidant and neuroprotectant for the brain in relation to concussions. CBD is a great alternative to opioids and pharmaceuticals that players have been poisoned with. THE NFLPA has been very receptive and we are making traction.”

(To view the complete interview, please visit https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1788504434558384&id=136878759720968).

In another interview with TYT Sports, Mr. Washington added, “I know a kid, he was suffering from a concussion and he missed a year. Team doctors wanted to put him on anti-depressants. He reached out to me and we got him on CBD from Isodiol International – which I think has the best CBD in the world, and I just talked to him in January and he re-upped it. It is non-toxic and non-addictive. Why would you want to put a guy on a psychotic drug for head issues?”

(To view the complete interview, please visit https://youtu.be/XeWdCm8q80Y).

As shown above, the Company and Mr. Washington have had a significant presence in Minneapolis throughout Super Bowl media week. The Company is pleased to be at the forefront of these discussions and will continue to raise awareness on how cannabidiol is beneficial for the human body to athletic organizations around the globe.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of phytoceutical consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts for the cannabis industry including commercialization of 99%+ pure, bioactive pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its phytoceutical portfolio and will aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

