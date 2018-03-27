Company News

Gene Simmons, Chief Evangelist Officer at Invictus MD Strategies, Interviewed on BNN

• March 27, 2018
Gene Simmons, Chief Evangelist Officer at Invictus MD Strategies, was recently interviewed by BNN’s Jon Erlichman. During the interview, Simmons discussed why he joined the Canadian cannabis company, highlighting the company’s management team, and the potential that he sees from the sale of cannabis.

“I’m fascinated by this company, Invictus, and I’m an investor,” said Simmons. “I have $10 million of stock in the company.”

He went on to say that he is ‘bullish’ about the company, notably impressed in how it is managed and how it does business.

