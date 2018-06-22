FSD Pharma’s HUGE Run

Midas Letter featured the increase in FSD Pharma (CNSX:HUGE) volume, attributing it to the overall positive run in the cannabis space.











Midas Letter featured the increase in FSD Pharma (CNSX:HUGE) volume, attributing it to the overall positive run in the cannabis space. The article also stated, “All told, 53.08 million shares traded hands today—volume that was only trumped on May 29, the company’s inaugural session.” Author Benjamin Smith added FSD Pharma is worth $238 million, which places it side by side with MYM Nutraceuticals, WeedMD, Maricann Group and CannaRoyalty. Smith says, “Not many sub-quarter microcaps can make that distinction.”

