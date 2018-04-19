Canntab to Commence Trading on CSE on 4/20

Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE:PILL) (formerly Telferscot Resources Inc.) (“Canntab” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) at the opening of the market on Friday, April 20, 2018 under the stock symbol “PILL”.

“We are proud to announce that Canntab has joined the growing family of cannabis companies listed on the CSE, and believe that this represents an important milestone for the Company and our loyal shareholders. Canntab was able to take this step on only the second anniversary from its date of incorporation, and we intend to continue taking steps like these to enhance shareholder value, increase liquidity and execute on our strategic vision,” said Jeff Renwick, CEO and a director of Canntab.

Stock Options

In connection with the CSE listing, the Company also announces that the board of directors has authorized the grant of 430,000 incentive stock options to certain of its directors, officers, employees and consultants. Each such option entitles the holder to acquire one common share for a period of 3 years at an exercise price of $1.00 per common share.

About Canntab

Canntab Therapeutics Limited is a Canadian cannabis oral dosage formulation company based in Markham Ontario, engaged in the research and development of advanced pharmaceutical grade formulations of cannabinoids. Canntab has developed in-house technology to deliver standardized medical cannabis extract from selective strains in a variety of extended/sustained release pharmaceutical dosages for therapeutic use. Simply put, Canntab’s mission is to put the “Medical” into medicinal cannabis!

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Canntab Therapeutics Limited

Richard Goldstein, CFO

Office: 416 957-6303

info@canntab.ca

