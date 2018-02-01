CannaRoyalty Subsidiary Trichome Yield Appoints Board of Directors

CannaRoyalty (CSE:CRZ; OTCQX:CNNRF) announced the appointment of cannabis-industry professionals Afzal Hasan, Dr. Jonathan Page, Marissa Lauder, and Timothy Diamond to the board of directors for their subsidiary Trichome Yield.

As quoted in the press release:

Following the appointments, the board will consist of four members, three of whom are independent of CannaRoyalty. The Company expects to add one additional director in the coming weeks. The Appointees bring a complementary collective skill set and a successful track record to Trichome. As Executive Vice President of Corporate development for CannaRoyalty, Afzal Hasan brings a deep understanding of the funding needs of emerging cannabis companies, access to a significant deal pipeline and proven execution experience. Dr. Jonathan Page is the founder and CEO of Anandia Laboratories Inc., a leading Canadian cannabis biotechnology and testing company, and is uniquely qualified to advise the Trichome management team on businesses and transactions in this space. Marissa Lauder will be taking on the role of chair of the board’s audit committee. Ms. Lauder is currently the CFO of Street Capital Group Inc. and its subsidiary Street Capital Bank of Canada, a well-established Canadian mortgage lender and Schedule I bank. Timothy Diamond is a proven business-builder with specific expertise in the financial services sector. Mr. Diamond has founded and subsequently sold two successful mutual fund companies and has led the financing for and served on the board of directors of numerous growth-oriented companies.

