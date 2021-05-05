Lobe Sciences: A Major Player in Psychedelics Fueled by New Funding, Research and Development

Psychedelic-assisted therapy is seeing rapid innovation and investors are taking note as Lobe Sciences (CSE:LOBE, OTC Pink:GTSIF) emerges with new funding, research and development, according to an article published in the Financial Post.









Based on the article, mental illness is one of the most challenging public health issues facing the global community. The incidence of these disorders is extremely high, with woefully few treatment options available.

“There are really no treatments to speak of right now. We believe that the nascent psychedelic sector needs the leadership of people who are experienced in developing drugs and bringing products to market,” Lobe Sciences (CSE:LOBE, OTC Pink:GTSIF) CEO Philip Young said.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is particularly widespread and impactful. It’s crucial that effective new treatments are developed to fill current gaps, especially for PTSD and mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBIs).

Lobe Sciences is one company to watch in this exciting market. In February this year, the company completed the testing of the proof-of-concept prototype of its proprietary nasal mist, a device that delivers “micro doses” of pharmaceutical agents such as a psilocybin and N-acetylcysteine (“NAC”) at preselected dosages.

Lobe specializes in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and place a particular emphasis on new, innovative delivery methods that amplify the benefits of these substances.

