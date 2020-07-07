Cybin Corp. and IntelGenx Corp. Enter Into Feasibility Agreement for Fast-Acting, Orally-Dissolving Psilocybin Film

Cybin Corp. announce that it has entered into a feasibility agreement with IntelGenx Corp.









Cybin Corp. (“Cybin” or the “Company”), Canada’s premier mushroom life sciences company focused on advancing psychedelic and nutraceutical-based products derived from fungi, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a feasibility agreement with IntelGenx Corp. (OTCQB:IGXT; TSX-V:IGX) (“IntelGenx”) for the development of an orally-dissolving film for the delivery of pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin, subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

“We at Cybin are proud to be working with IntelGenx to develop a fast-acting psilocybin film,” said Cybin’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jukka Karjalainen. “Compared to oral psilocybin capsules, which are subject to variable intestinal absorption and high first-pass metabolism in the liver, the systemic bioavailability of orally-dissolving psilocybin film is expected to be quite high. In addition, the dose of psilocybin administered by an orally-dissolving film is expected to be a fraction of what is required in oral capsules. Taken together, these features have the potential to increase both the safety and efficacy of psilocybin when administered in this manner.”

“Cybin’s intention with an orally-dissolving psilocybin film is to bypass the digestive system, which will provide faster-acting relief for individuals with anxiety disorders who require more immediate symptom relief,” added Cybin’s Chief Executive Officer, Paul Glavine.

Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx, commented, “This partnership exemplifies both the versatility and clinical advantages of our VersaFilm® technology platform. In addition to offering patients a convenient method of administration, our technology offers superior drug bioavailability, which decreases both the amount of active pharmaceutical ingredient required per dose, as well as time to onset of action, which are paramount when treating distressing conditions such as anxiety. We are looking forward to working with Cybin to realize these potential benefits for patients struggling with mental health disorders.”

About Cybin

Cybin is a mushroom life sciences company advancing psychedelic and nutraceutical-based products. The Company expects to launch psilocybin-based products in jurisdictions where the substance is not prohibited. Simultaneously, the Company is structuring and supporting clinical studies across North America and other regions, through strategic academic and institutional partnerships.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical delivery films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm® and VetaFilm™, as well as its transdermal development and manufacturing capabilities, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx’s highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceutical services to pharmaceutical partners, including research and development, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, intellectual property and regulatory services. IntelGenx’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot-and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the ability to receive regulatory approvals, the bioavailability of the film, the potential safety and efficacy of psilocybin administered in an orally-dissolving film, statements regarding Cybin’s future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Cybin’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.

Source