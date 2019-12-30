X4 Pharmaceuticals Starts Clinical Trial for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NADSAQ:XFOR) commenced a Phase 1b clinical trial of a mavorixafor/ibrutinib combination for the treatment of Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM), a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

As quoted in the press release:

Mavorixafor, X4’s lead therapeutic candidate, is a potential first-in-class, once-daily, oral, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4. “There is a significant unmet medical need for patients living with WM who have CXCR4 mutations. The development of a therapeutic CXCR4 antagonist such as mavorixafor represents a very important advance for targeted therapy of this disease,” said Steven Treon, M.D., Ph.D., FACP, FRCP, Director of the Bing Center for Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

“The CXCR4 mutation, which is present in approximately 30 to 40 percent of patients with WM, is known to play an important role in treatment resistance, and is associated with higher rates of disease burden, making the CXCR4 pathway a critical therapeutic target for patients with WM,” said Christian Buske, M.D., Director of the Institute of Experimental Cancer Research and Attending Physician and Professor of Medicine at the University of Ulm.