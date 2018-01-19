VBI Vaccines Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2a Clinical Study of VBI-1901

VBI Vaccines (Nasdaq:VBIV) announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1/2a clinical study of VBI-1901 for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are excited to announce that the first patient has been dosed in this initial clinical study of VBI-1901, our first clinical study in immuno-oncology,” said Jeff Baxter, President and CEO of VBI. “Recurrent GBM is a devastating CMV-associated tumor with few effective treatment options. We developed VBI-1901 to target two highly immunogenic CMV antigens, and, based on preclinical studies, we believe it has the potential to induce a strong anti-tumor immune response in these patients.”

