La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017

• February 23, 2018
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq:LJPC), a leader in the development of innovative therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases, today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and highlighted recent corporate progress.

As quoted in the press release:

“2017 was an exciting year for La Jolla, highlighted by the FDA’s approval of GIAPREZA,” said George Tidmarsh, M.D., Ph.D., La Jolla’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to bring this new treatment option to the many critically ill patients suffering from septic or other distributive shock.”

Click here to read the full press release.

