Dermira Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing biotech ingenuity to medical dermatology by delivering differentiated, new therapies to the millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 and provided an update on its development programs.

“Dermira made tremendous progress in 2017, and 2018 promises to be another exciting year, with the recent initiation of the Phase 2b lebrikizumab study in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, anticipated topline data from our two Phase 3 acne studies and the potential approval and launch of glycopyrronium tosylate,” said Tom Wiggans, chairman and chief executive officer of Dermira.

