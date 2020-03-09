Metamaterial Inc. Commences Trading on the CSE

Metamaterial Inc. announces trading in its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange starts today under the ticker symbol “MMAT”.









Metamaterial Inc. (the “Company” or “META”) (CSE:MMAT) is pleased to announce that trading in its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) will commence today under the ticker symbol “MMAT”. In accordance with the policies of the CSE, the Company has filed its CSE Form 2A Listing Statement on SEDAR, which provides for additional information regarding the Company’s business, operations, capital and management.

About Metamaterial Inc.

META is changing the way we use, interact and benefit from light. META designs and manufactures advanced materials and performance functional films which are engineered at the nanoscale to control light and electromagnetic waves. META is currently developing new materials with diverse applications in the automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics and medical industries. META has a growing patent portfolio with three core technologies holographic, lithographic and wireless sensing, designed for high volume applications. META is headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia and has offices in London, UK and Pleasanton, California. To learn more visit www.metamaterial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the listing of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the timing of such events. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “expect”, “intends”, “anticipated”, “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, market conditions, economic factors, management’s ability to manage and to operate the business and the equity markets generally. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

For further information: Metamaterial Inc., 1 Research Dr, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 4M9, George Palikaras , 1-902-482-5729

