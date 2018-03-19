Brainsway Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results

Brainsway (TASE:BRIN), a leader in the advanced non-invasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017, and provided a corporate update.

As quoted in the press release:

“2017 was a record-setting year for us after the adoption of our new business model in the first quarter of 2017,” said Yaacov Michlin, Chief Executive Officer of Brainsway. “We adopted a business model focusing on leasing our Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) systems to customers, which continues to resonate well in the marketplace. Accordingly, our fourth quarter 2017 revenues of $3.6 million were up 68% over the first quarter of 2017. We have enjoyed steady growth in both leases and in sales of our systems throughout 2017.”

