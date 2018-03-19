Medical Device Investing

Brainsway Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results

« Cogentix Medical Faces Po…
• March 19, 2018
Add Comment

Brainsway (TASE:BRIN), a leader in the advanced non-invasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017, and provided a corporate update.

As quoted in the press release:

“2017 was a record-setting year for us after the adoption of our new business model in the first quarter of 2017,” said Yaacov Michlin, Chief Executive Officer of Brainsway.  “We adopted a business model focusing on leasing our Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) systems to customers, which continues to resonate well in the marketplace.  Accordingly, our fourth quarter 2017 revenues of $3.6 million were up 68% over the first quarter of 2017.  We have enjoyed steady growth in both leases and in sales of our systems throughout 2017.”

Click here to read the full press release.

medical devices free industry report

“Could the continued issues with cybersecurity ruin the medical device industry?”

Find out what this trend means for investors in an exclusive INN guide to medical device investing – Download now for FREE

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Get the Latest Medical Device Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Medical Device Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Medical Device

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

medical devices free industry report

“Could the continued issues with cybersecurity ruin the medical device industry?”

Find out what this trend means for investors in an exclusive INN guide to medical device investing – Download now for FREE

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Return to the Company News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply