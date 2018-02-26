Nova Leap Health Closes Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placements For $1.71 million

NOVA LEAP HEALTH (TSXV:NLH), a company focused on the home health care industry, closes its previously announced brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $1,461,250 by the sale of units of the Company at a price of $0.25 per unit.

As quoted in the press release:

Each Unit issued pursuant to the private placements consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.375 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The Common Shares and Warrants are subject to a 4 month hold period.

Click here to read the full press release.