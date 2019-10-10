ProQR Announces Positive Phase 1/2 Study of Sepofarsen

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has announced topline results from its PQ-110-001 study in patients with Leber’s congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10).

As quoted in the press release:

“We reported today that patients receiving sepofarsen had a clinically meaningful improvement in vision, and in some cases the patient’s vision improved to a level that could be deemed life changing. This is very encouraging for the LCA10 community and the Inherited Retinal Disease community as a whole,” said Stephen R. Russell, MD, Schrage Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences and Principal Investigator at the University of Iowa. “LCA10 is a severe inherited retinal disease that leads to blindness, and for which there is currently no treatment.”

David Rodman, M.D., Executive Vice President of Research & Development of ProQR, said, “We are very pleased with the data reported from the Phase 1/2 study, in which LCA10 patients treated with sepofarsen experienced a rapid and durable improvement in vision. The top-line data from this study strengthen our confidence in the design of the ongoing Phase 2/3 trial, which could be the sole registration trial for the sepofarsen program. We appreciate the patients’ and medical communities’ ongoing support for the sepofarsen clinical studies, and we will continue to work with the regulators to advance this program as efficiently as possible.”