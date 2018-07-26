Myriad Announces Publication of IMPACT Study in Journal of Psychiatric Research

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) has announced that results from the Individualized Medicine: Pharmacogenetics Assessment and Clinical Treatment (IMPACT) study were published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research. As quoted in the press release: he study evaluated 1,871 patients with moderate-to-severe depression who met the overall study criteria. The goal of the study was to compare patient … Continued

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) has announced that results from the Individualized Medicine: Pharmacogenetics Assessment and Clinical Treatment (IMPACT) study were published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research.

As quoted in the press release:

he study evaluated 1,871 patients with moderate-to-severe depression who met the overall study criteria. The goal of the study was to compare patient outcomes based upon ordering physician type in patients whose therapy selection was aided by the GeneSight® test.

The study found that the outcomes were strong regardless of provider type, and the patients seen by primary care physicians actually improved the most. Importantly, the patients treated by primary care physicians compared to psychiatrists saw 27 percent greater improvement in depressive symptoms, 35 percent higher rates of response, and 63 percent higher rates of remission (Table 1).

Table 1: Clinical Outcomes from the IMPACT Study at Week 8 by Ordering Physician Type

Clinical

Outcome Primary Care

Physicians Psychiatrists % Difference p-value GUIDED*

Study Results Symptom

Improvement 31.7% 24.9% 27% <0.01 27.2% Response

Rates 30.1% 22.3% 35% <0.01 26.0% Remission

Rates 19.5% 12.0% 63% <0.01 15.3%

* The landmark GUIDED study was presented at the American Psychiatric Association annual meeting in May 2018.

“The first physicians to typically treat patients with major depression are primary care physicians so it is critical that they have access to advanced technologies that can help patients as early as possible,” said Bryan M. Dechairo, Ph.D., executive vice president of Clinical Development at Myriad Genetics. “The IMPACT study demonstrates that primary care physicians when aided by the GeneSight test can achieve excellent patient outcomes that were better than what was seen in the recent GUIDED prospective clinical study.”