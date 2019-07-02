Applied DNA Signs Agreemnet with Montblanc-Simplo GMBH

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) has announced it has signed a five-year agreement with Montblanc-Simplo GTMBH to provide its SigNature DNA for Montblanc clients. As quoted in the press release: This Agreement culminates a rigorous 18-month product development and qualification program between Applied DNA and Montblanc for SigNature DNA with Beacon®in a range of specialist inks … Continued









Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) has announced it has signed a five-year agreement with Montblanc-Simplo GTMBH to provide its SigNature DNA for Montblanc clients.

As quoted in the press release:

This Agreement culminates a rigorous 18-month product development and qualification program between Applied DNA and Montblanc for SigNature DNA with Beacon®in a range of specialist inks for use in the high-end range of Montblanc writing instruments. The SigNature DNA molecular tag provides the forensic evidence for traceability; Beacon is a covert screening feature of the SigNature DNA molecular tag, fluorescing only with complementary decryptant. Under the terms of the Agreement, Applied DNA will supply a minimum number of its Signature DNA marks combined with Beacon for use by Montblanc clients on a 2-year exclusive basis. Dr. James Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA, said, “We had a shared vision with Montblanc that our SigNature DNA with Beacon could be supplied to Montblanc clients who may wish to forensically prove a document had been signed using a personally unique molecular tag. We are pleased to announce this has been achieved and will soon be made available by Montblanc, initially to an exclusive list of their clients.”

Click here to read the full press release.