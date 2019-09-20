XORTX Reports Positive Phase 2 Results in Type 2 Diabetic Nephorpathy

XORTX Therapeutics (CSE:XRX, OTCQB:XRTXF) has announced results from its US Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with type 2 diabetic nephropathy. As quoted in the press release: This study achieved the primary endpoint for the efficacy of this study and TMX-049 was well tolerated. The study was entitled – “A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind, Multicenter, Phase … Continued

XORTX Therapeutics (CSE:XRX, OTCQB:XRTXF) has announced results from its US Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with type 2 diabetic nephropathy.

As quoted in the press release:

This study achieved the primary endpoint for the efficacy of this study and TMX-049 was well tolerated. The study was entitled – “A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind, Multicenter, Phase 2 Study to Assess Safety, Tolerability, and Renal Effects of TMX-049 in Subjects with Type 2 Diabetes and Albuminuria”. This study was designed to test whether the inhibition of XO using TMX-049 over a 12 week treatment period, would decrease uric acid levels, and would provide a safe and effective therapeutic approach to decreasing albuminuria.

Dr. Allen Davidoff stated, “In the opinion of XORTX, TMX-049 is the leading next generation candidate xanthine oxidase inhibitor with a desirable combination of strong clinical safety record and potent uric acid lowering capability. The opportunity to co-develop TMX-049 for type 2 diabetic nephropathy, with Teijin, and the results of this study, substantially increase the probability of advancing a first in class and best in class drug to slow and reverse progression of kidney disease in individuals with type 2 diabetic nephropathy. We are very encouraged by the solid safety record in this trial and this outstanding positive result and look forward to furthering the development of this molecule.”

In healthy individuals, Albumin is a type of protein that is normally found in the blood, but not in urine. When Albumin protein is found in urine it is called “albuminuria” or “proteinuria” and is interpreted by physicians as a sign of kidney disease. One of the primary functions of kidneys is to filter blood to remove metabolic/ waste products and manage/balance the excretion of water in the circulatory system. If kidneys are damaged, protein can leak out of the kidneys and into the urine, appearing as albuminuria. A urine albumin level that stays the same or decreases may mean that treatments are working, while increasing albuminuria is a sign of worsening kidney health.