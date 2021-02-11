WellteQ Digital Health: Corporate Health and Wellness Through Mobile Applications and Virtual Healthcare

WellteQ Digital Health has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









WellteQ Digital Health Inc. revolutionizes the transition from old school healthcare navigation to a more personalized data-driven patient experience. Through data capture, artificial intelligence and analytics solutions, the company seeks to help people take control of their own wellness and overcome accessibility issues around health.

Operating out of one of the densest population zones in the world, the company also intends on expanding its APAC user base to larger worldwide markets. The completely digitally driven model means unlimited scalability and international localization. The company plans to leverage the positive trends in telemedicine and upgrade its programming for a more unified user experience.

WellteQ is a digitally driven health and wellness company focused on providing users with programs that help them take back control of their health and engage in proactive and preventative wellness measures.

The employee wellness app is a software and hardware hybrid that incorporates an intuitive wellness portal with innovative wearables like Garmin, Apple Watch and FitBit.

Historically, WellteQ customers have been employers and insurance companies in Asia Pacific markets. The company has significant plans for global expansion with current operations in over 30 countries and counting.

WellteQ has partnered with tech giants like Garmin, Myfiziq, i-Screen, Savonix and Doctor Anywhere to create a fully integrated platform that helps track, assess and provide AI-driven analytics for its users and their employers and insurers.

Plans for 2021 and 2022 include expanding across the continuum of personalized care with added functions like chronic condition management.

