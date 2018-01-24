Pharmaceutical Investing

UroGen Pharma Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option

• January 24, 2018
UroGen Pharma (Nasdaq:URGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments to address unmet needs in the field of urology, with a focus on uro-oncology, announced the closing of its public offering of 1,463,414 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $41.00 per share.

As quoted in the press release:

After deducting the underwriting discounts and other estimated offering expenses, the net proceeds of the public offering are expected to be approximately $64 million. All ordinary shares sold in this offering were offered by the Company.

Jefferies LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as lead manager for the offering. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and National Securities Corporation acted as co-managers for the offering.

Click here to read the full press release.

