Therma Bright Inc. Issues Update on Pain Relief Device and TherOZap(TM) Technology

Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV:THRM), (“Therma Bright” or the “Company”), a progressive medical device technology company, today announces that it has received the prototype of its pain relief device and provides an update on its TherOZap™ technology.

Therma Bright in October introduced the first design of its pain relief product for general, arthritic or orthopedic pain. Rapidly advancing its development, the Company has received the prototype and has identified a pain research group on which it will initiate efficacy tests.

The device incorporates Therma Bright’s thermal therapy technology, new add-on technology, and the use of pain relief formulations with medicinal cannabis and non-medicinal formulations in the form of creams, gels or salves. From here, the Company intends to design a testing protocol with the pain research group. All research and administration of any medicinal cannabis will be dealt with through authorized personnel and licensed research facilities.

Therma Bright also reports that final prototypes of its TherOZap™ technology have been sent to a top research laboratory and that testing of the technology against the Zika virus is underway. Testing is expected to last several months.

“We are excited to announce these updates and will report the results of both technologies as they become available,” states Therma Bright CEO Rob Fia. “As we diligently work to advance our technologies, our goal remains on strengthening our portfolio and pursuing new applications and opportunities.”

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright (TSXV: THRM) is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers with quality medical devices that address their dermatological needs. Clear and healthy skin for all is at the core of the Company’s philosophy as is the belief that such outcomes should not be a privilege for only those who can afford costly procedures and treatments. The Company’s breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain free skin care.

Therma Bright received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation from over 20,000 different insect stings and bites, (including bees, wasps, hornets, mosquitoes, black flies and jellyfish). The Company received approval for the above claims from FDA (United States) in 1997.

Therma Bright Inc. trades on the TSXV (TSXV: THRM). For more information visit: www.thermabright.com and www.coldsores.com

