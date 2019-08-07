Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trials

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) has announced positive topline results from two Phase 3 clinical trials testing setmelanotide in pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesities. As quoted in the press release: Both studies met their primary endpoints and all key secondary endpoints, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful effect on weight loss and reductions … Continued

As quoted in the press release:

Both studies met their primary endpoints and all key secondary endpoints, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful effect on weight loss and reductions in insatiable hunger, or hyperphagia, in patients with POMC and LEPR deficiency obesities.

“We believe these statistically significant data demonstrate setmelanotide’s ability to induce marked weight loss and substantially reduce hunger and we are excited about the potential difference we can make in the lives of people with rare genetic disorders of obesity,” said Keith Gottesdiener, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Rhythm. “We believe these pivotal data are the first step towards making a positive impact for people affected by rare genetic disorders of obesity who have grown up with insatiable hunger and early-onset, rapid weight gain that often leads to debilitating comorbidities. We believe this milestone moves us closer to delivering a treatment for numerous MC4R pathway-driven disorders of obesity. We are working to advance setmelanotide to its first regulatory submission in POMC and LEPR deficiency obesities.”

Eight of 10 patients with POMC deficiency obesity achieved the primary endpoint of greater than 10 percent weight loss over approximately one year (p<0.0001). The mean reduction from baseline in body weight for POMC deficiency obesity patients was -25.4 percent (p<0.0001), and the mean reduction from baseline in most hunger rating for POMC deficiency obesity patients was -27.8 percent (p=0.0005). In addition, 50 percent of the POMC deficiency obesity patients in the trial met or exceeded a 25 percent improvement in self-reported hunger scores (p=0.0004). Mean weight loss for these patients was 31.9 kg, or 70.2 pounds, over one year on therapy.