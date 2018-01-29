Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Receives Notice of Allowance for A New U.S. Patent

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:RNN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 15/255,901, “Quinoxalinyl Piperazinamide Methods of Use”.

Peter D. Suzdak, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Rexahn, stated, “The allowed patent application, when issued, will extend the period of patent protection for Supinoxin and increase the value of the program to Rexahn and to future potential partners. We are making good progress with the Phase IIa monotherapy study of Supinoxin in patients with triple negative breast cancer and expect to present preliminary data in the second quarter this year. The value created as we advance Supinoxin through the clinic will be further enhanced with the strengthening and extension of the patent portfolio.”

