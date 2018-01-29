Pharmaceutical Investing

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Receives Notice of Allowance for A New U.S. Patent

« 5 Top NASDAQ Biotech Stoc…
• January 29, 2018
Add Comment

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:RNN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 15/255,901, “Quinoxalinyl Piperazinamide Methods of Use”.

As quoted in the press release:

Peter D. Suzdak, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Rexahn, stated, “The allowed patent application, when issued, will extend the period of patent protection for Supinoxin and increase the value of the program to Rexahn and to future potential partners.  We are making good progress with the Phase IIa monotherapy study of Supinoxin in patients with triple negative breast cancer and expect to present preliminary data in the second quarter this year.  The value created as we advance Supinoxin through the clinic will be further enhanced with the strengthening and extension of the patent portfolio.”

Click here to read the full press release.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018?

Find out what's going on in our new report
 

Get the Latest Biotech Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018?

Find out what's going on in our new report
 
Return to the Biotech Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply